Suspect in murder of Alena Marie Kennedy convicted, sentenced to life in prison

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A Lexington man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murder.

A jury found Tony Corley guilty on all charges for the murder and destruction of human remains in the death of Alena Marie Kennedy in 2017.

In May of that year, Kennedy’s mother reported her missing. The next month deputies got a tip Corley was involved in her disappearance. A day later Alena’s remains were found burned, encased in cement, and thrown in a trash can on a dirt road in Lexington County.

After several interviews deputies charged Corley with the murder.

His sentence does not include the possibility of parole.