Benedict wins 15th-straight, topping Fort Valley State Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A strong defensive showing by the 12th-ranked Benedict College Lady Tigers played a pivotal role in their 74-59 victory over Fort Valley State University on Monday night.

Benedict improves to 20-2 and 11-1 in the SIAC with their 15th consecutive victory. Fort Valley State falls to 10-11 and 6-6 in the SIAC.

Ay’Anna Bey led Benedict with a game-high 20 points and 11 rebounds. Wykira Johnson-Kelly added 13 points.

The Lady Tigers finished the final five minutes of the first quarter on a 14-2 run to take a 23-11 advantage heading into the second quarter. Benedict would continue their solid play in the second quarter, and held a 35-28 lead at the break.

Jasmine Gholson scored all seven of her points in the third quarter as Benedict extended its lead to 59-41 after three quarters. The Wildcats closed the gap to as much as 10, but it would not be enough as the Lady Tigers held on for a 74-59 victory.

Benedict held FVSU to 31.7 percent shooting (20-of-63) and out-rebounded the Lady Wildcats 53-35. Benedict held the advantage in points scored in the paint (28-14) and in second chance points (17-7).

The Lady Tigers will travel to Fort Valley State on Saturday at 1 p.m. as they look to notch their 16th straight win.