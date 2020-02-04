Free heart health screenings offered at Minute Clinic locations this month

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO) — February kicks off the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign, which raises awareness over heart disease and taking care of your heart.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. About 647,000 deaths a year, which is about one every 37 seconds,” said Erin Shealy, Nurse Practitioner at a MinuteClinic located in an Irmo CVS Pharmacy.

On Thursday’s this month, MinuteClinic locations are offering free heart health screenings, so you can know your numbers.

“So there needs to be a month that says ‘guys, this is an issue, this is the number one thing that people are dying from.’ Let’s be aware, know your numbers, and try and fix that. That’s not to take away from anything else, but heart disease is huge,” said Shealy.

The screenings will test your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and body mass index (BMI).

“So I think part of it is awareness, but maybe being afraid or not having that push you need to do it. And then the other part is just not being aware. Thinking you’re healthy when you’re not,” said Shealy.

Genetics also plays a role, so being aware of your family’s medical history is important.

“You could come in be 120 pounds, 5’ 6”, look super fit, and your cholesterol numbers could be through the roof. So that’s someone that thinks they’re healthy, but they’re not,” said Shealy.

Knowing your numbers can help you make the lifestyle changes needed to prevent heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, or other heart problems.

“Being proactive, to get those numbers back down, instead of being reactive. Once you have the heart attack, now we’re just doing something to prevent it from going forward. It’s being able to stop that from happening,” said Shealy.

For more information on the screenings at MinuteClinics, click here.