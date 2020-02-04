Gamecock baseball releases 2020 television schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The South Carolina baseball team will have at least eight games televised on the ESPN family of networks with an additional 42 games on SEC Network Plus, the Southeastern Conference announced this afternoon (Tuesday, Feb. 4).

The Gamecocks will open their television schedule on Saturday, March 28 against Missouri at Founders Park. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network. Carolina then visits Ole Miss seven days later on Saturday, April 4 with a 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central) first pitch on ESPNU. The next week, the Gamecocks head to Vanderbilt with the Easter Sunday game on SEC Network with a 12 p.m. Eastern (11 a.m. Central) first pitch.

Carolina hosts Mississippi State on Thursday, April 16 with the game televised on ESPNU. The game will start at 7 p.m. The final ESPNU game will be Saturday, April 25 at LSU. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Eastern (5 p.m. Central) in Baton Rouge, La.

A pair of games against Arkansas will be on SEC Network. The Saturday, May 2 game will now start at 2 p.m. and the Sunday, May 3 contest will begin at 3:30 p.m. The Gamecocks then visit Kentucky with the Sunday, May 10 game televised on SEC Network with a 12 p.m. game time.

The conference has wildcard slots on April 9, May 8 and the final weekend of the season (May 14-16) as games on those dates could be picked up on either ESPNU or SEC Network.

Every game of the SEC Tournament, scheduled for May 19-24 in Hoover, Ala., will be televised by the ESPN family. The first 16 games are on SEC Network with the final game (Sunday, May 24) airing on ESPN2.

Every home game at Founders Park and all SEC contests not televised will be streamed by SEC Network Plus. The schedule begins on Opening Day on Friday, Feb. 14 against Holy Cross with a 4 p.m. first pitch. Neutral-site contests against North Carolina (April 7) and USC Upstate (May 14) also will be on SECN+.

All 56 regular-season games also will be available on the Gamecock Radio Network. Flagship station, 107.5 FM, “The Game”, is the home of the Gamecocks.

NOTE: Next Sunday’s game vs. Holy Cross (Feb. 16) has been moved up to a 12 p.m. first pitch.

SOUTH CAROLINA BASEBALL TELEVISION GAMES

Saturday, March 28 – Missouri – SEC Network (12 p.m.)

Saturday, April 4 – at Ole Miss – ESPNU (7 p.m. Eastern)

Sunday, April 12 – at Vanderbilt – SEC Network (12 p.m. Eastern)

Thursday, April 16 – vs. Mississippi State – ESPNU (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 25 – at LSU – ESPNU (6 p.m. Eastern)

Saturday, May 2 – Arkansas – SEC Network (2 p.m.)

Sunday, May 3 – Arkansas – SEC Network (3:30 p.m.)

Sunday, May 10 – at Kentucky – SEC Network (12 p.m.)

SOUTH CAROLINA SEC NETWORK PLUS SCHEDULE

Friday, Feb. 14 – Holy Cross (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 15 – Holy Cross (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 16 – Holy Cross (12 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 18 – Winthrop (4 p.m.)

Wednesday, Feb. 19 – Presbyterian (4 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 21 – Northwestern (4 p.m.)

Saturday, Feb. 22 – Northwestern (2 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 23 – Northwestern (1:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, Feb. 25 – North Florida (4 p.m.)

Friday, Feb. 28 – Clemson (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 4 – Boston College (7 p.m.)

Friday, March 6 – Cornell (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 7 – Cornell (4 p.m.)

Sunday, March 8 – Cornell (1:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 10 – The Citadel (7 p.m.)

Friday, March 13 – Tennessee (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 14 – Tennessee (4 p.m.)

Sunday, March 15 – Tennessee (1:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 20 – at Georgia (7 p.m.)

Saturday, March 21 – at Georgia (2 p.m.)

Sunday, March 22 – at Georgia (1 p.m.)

Tuesday, March 24 – Charleston Southern (7 p.m.)

Friday, March 27 – Missouri (7 p.m.)

Sunday, March 29 – Missouri (1:30 p.m.)

Friday, April 3 – at Ole Miss (7:30 p.m. Eastern)

Sunday, April 5 – at Ole Miss (2:30 p.m. Eastern)

Tuesday, April 7 – vs. North Carolina in Charlotte (7 p.m.)

Friday, April 10 – at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. Eastern)

Saturday, April 11 – at Vanderbilt (3 p.m. Eastern)

Tuesday, April 14 – North Carolina A&T (7 p.m.)

Friday, April 17 – Mississippi State (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 18 – Mississippi State (3 p.m.)

Friday, April 24 – at LSU (8 p.m. Eastern)

Sunday, April 26 – at LSU (3 p.m. Eastern)

Tuesday, April 28 – Furman (7 p.m.)

Friday, May 1 – Arkansas (7 p.m.)

Friday, May 8 – at Kentucky (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 9 – at Kentucky (2 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 12 – vs. USC Upstate in North Augusta (7 p.m.)

Thursday, May 14 – Florida (7 p.m.)

Friday, May 15 – Florida (7 p.m.)

Saturday, May 16 – Florida (3 p.m.)