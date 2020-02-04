Orangeburg thieves breaking in through walls, leaving with nothing

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) – Surveillance video has been released out of Orangeburg County where two people seem to be making things harder on themselves by breaking into businesses through store walls but not getting away with anything.

One theft was at a liquor store where they tried but failed to take the cash register and only destroyed $500 worth of vodka.

The latest break-in was Monday at the F.L. Metts Grocery Store on Bleakley Street. The thieves ripped the money order machine out but dropped it on their way out.