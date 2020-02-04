SC Senators continue debate on Education Overhaul Bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina senators have started a fourth week of debate on a massive education overhaul bill with no obvious signs the discussion will end soon.

The Senate started debating the bill on Jan. 15. and debate entered its 10th day Tuesday. Debate on Tuesday was dominated by whether South Carolina should change its law keeping school districts from starting a school year for students before the third Tuesday in August.

Over the 10 days of debate, senators have also discussed protections for teachers including break time and pay for extra duties and standardized testings. The House passed its massive education overhaul bill last March.