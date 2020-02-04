Victim identified after fatal collision on Koon Store Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal single-vehicle collision on Saturday.

Coroner Gary Watts says Shawn Oleary, 68, died from blunt force trauma to his body.

Officials say the collision happened on Koon Store Road after 5:30 p.m.

According to investigators, Oleary’s vehicle ran off the road and hit two trees.

Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died on scene from his injuries.

Richland County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.