14yo Dutch Fork HS student arrested, accused of trying to sexually assault fellow student on campus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Deputies say a high school student has been arrested for trying to sexually assault a fellow student at Dutch Fork High School.

The 14-year-old allegedly tried to commit a sexual act against a 15-year-old on Tuesday during school hours on campus.

The student faces charges of attempt to commit criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree and kidnapping.

RCSD says the victim reported the attempted assault to his parent, who notified school administrators, who then reported it to the school resource officer.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody Wednesday evening and is being transported to the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

In a release from RCSD, deputies say the District and school administrators have been very cooperative through the investigation.