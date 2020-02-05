Local movie experts give their 2020 Oscar predictions

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- We’re four days away from the 92nd Academy Awards. This year there are a lot of fan favorites up against each other in top categories.

The red carpet is getting rolled out for your favorite stars to shine at the Oscars this Sunday. Hollywood’s biggest night has some of show-biz royalty up against each other.

In the best supporting actor category, Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood, Anthony Hopkins in Two Popes, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci in The Irishman, and Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He’s the favorite to win, and the only nominee out of this bunch who hasn’t won an Oscar for acting.

“He’s a talent in Hollywood and after seeing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood he seems a bit more diverse in this film and I think people enjoyed him,” Shanel Jackson, Operations manager at the Nickelodeon theater.

For Best Supporting Actress, Kathy Bates in Richard Jewell, Laura Dern in Marriage Story, Florence Pugh in Little Women, Margot Robbie in Bombshell and Scarlett Johansson in Jojo Rabbit.

Scarlett is also up for best actress for marriage story. She’s the 12th actor to ever earn two nominations in one year.

Shanel Jackson, Operations manager Nick- “It seems like it is her year. Obviously with her being nominated twice, I don’t think that is a common circumstance.”

While some household names are in top categories, the Oscars is still facing backlash for the lack of diversity.

“The Oscars have a long way to go in terms of appreciating diversity in film making,” Omme-Salma Rahemtullah, assistant director of programming at the Nickelodeon theater said. “This year we do see a lack in women.”

You can celebrate without leaving the Midlands. The Nickelodeon Theater is hosting an Oscar party. It’s $50 for general admission and just $40 for members.

You can catch the academy awards this Sunday on ABC starting at 8pm.

