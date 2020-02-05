The city of Columbia has a new flag

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The city of Columbia has a new flag. The city council made the approval Tuesday night.

According to a description by Mayor Steve Benjamin, the winged flag speaks to not only to inclusion but also to the bounty of the mighty Saluda, Broad, and Congaree Rivers that served as a primary reason for the selection as South Carolina’s capital in 1786.

The Palmetto blue of the state flag serves as the base; and the 6 pointed star acknowledges resiliency of a capital city that rebuilt after burning to the ground in 1865.