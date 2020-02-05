The city of Columbia has a new flag
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The city of Columbia has a new flag. The city council made the approval Tuesday night.
There is A LOT in a flag. Though it is approved by @ColumbiaSC City Council -it represents the history, the future, the spirit, the hopes & dreams of a great city. At our city’s birth in an imperfect & young nation it was hoped that the “oppressed of all lands might find a refuge under the wings of Columbia.” That spirit of inclusion inspires us to this day and our winged flag speaks to not only to inclusion but also to the bounty of the mighty Saluda, Broad & Congaree Rivers that served as a primary reason for our selection as South Carolina’s capital in 1786. The Palmetto blue of our state flag serves as our base. The 6 pointed star acknowledges the resiliency of a capital city that rebuilt after burning to the ground in 1865. Thank you @onecolumbia & @columbiadesignleague for your amazing leadership throughout this process & congratulations to @thehalfandhalf ! @wearecolumbia
