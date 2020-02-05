Victim identified after collision on Harbison Boulevard

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Coroner’s Office has identified a victim who died after a collision on Harbison Boulevard this week.

Coroner Gary Watts says Charles Sowell, 71, died from a cardiac event, with no trauma related to his death.

Authorities say the collision happened at the entrance ramp of I-26 west at Harbison Boulevard after 4 p.m. Monday.

According to investigators, Sowell’s vehicle left the entrance ramp, went down an embankment and came to a stop.

Officials say he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Columbia Police Department are investigating this incident.