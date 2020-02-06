A’ja Wilson to play in NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

CHICAGO, IL — For the second consecutive season, two-time WNBA All-Star and former Gamecock A’ja Wilson is taking part in the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, scheduled for Friday, February 14 at 4 pm PT in Chicago.

ESPN commentators Michael Wilbon and Stephen A Smith are this year’s celebrity coaches. Wilson is on Team Stephen A, along with Chance The Rapper, Quavo, Taylor Bennett, LaRoyce Hawkins, Anthony “Spice” Adams, Marc Lasry, Ronnie 2K, Katelyn Ohashi, Lil Rel Howery and Darius Miles.

Television host and chef Guy Fieri is serving as the assistant coach for Team Stephen A., while Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams does likewise for Team Wilbon.