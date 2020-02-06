Benedict College to celebrate Harambee festival with series of events

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Benedict College is getting ready to celebrate their 31st Harambee Festival with a list of events to help celebrate the annual tradition. Harambee, which stands for “all pull together’ in Swahili and promises to do just that by bringing members of the community together for several nights of live musical performance food, art, unique items for sale and plenty of fun for the entire family.

The Harambee Festival will also offer guests free health screenings, feature a Children’s Village, Women’s Village, Bounce Houses for the little ones , a bake contest within a family friendly environment.

The free weekend long event kicks off Friday February 28th for what organizers say is the largest college sponsored festivals in the nation.

A list of the various events, dates, and times for the event are provided below:

Friday – February 28th, 2020 – 5:00 p.m. The Talent Showcase will feature live performances

by up and coming South Carolina artists in various performance categories to include hip-hop,

dancing, poetry, and more. There will also be food and merchandise vendors.

Saturday – February 29th, 2020 – 9:30am-5:30 pm The 31st Annual Harambee Festival’s

vibrant environment will showcase live performances by Grammy Nominated Artist Vashaw

Mitchell, jazz guitarist Terence Young, and the soulful sounds of TiffanyJ and LaSell Williams.

Sunday – March 1st, 2020 – The 31st Annual Harambee Festival concludes with Grammy

Nominated Gospel Artist Vashawn Mitchell leading a concert with the Harambee Festival

Community Choir which includes the Benedict College Gospel Choir, in Antisdel Chapel at

4:00pm.

For more information about the weekend long event click on the link provided

here