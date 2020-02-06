Boston’s double double powers No. 1 Carolina past No. 25 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Aliyah Boston had 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to an 86-65 win over No. 25 Arkansas on Thursday night.

Boston, a 6-foot-5 freshman, also had seven blocked shots for the Gamecocks in their 16th straight win.

South Carolina (22-1, 10-0 SEC) got a game-high 25 points from Mikiah Herbert Harrigan , who was 11-of-19 from the floor and added five rebounds and five assists. Zia Cooke added 14 points for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina grabbed an early 9-0 lead and was never really threatened after that. It was much different than the first meeting between the teams in January, when Arkansas (18-5, 6-4) rallied from a 20-point deficit before losing 91-82.

This time, the Gamecocks led 46-33 at halftime and led by more than 20 points several times in the second half. South Carolina dominated the boards 57-31 and had 19 offensive rebounds.

Chelsea Dungee led Arkansas with 16 points and Alexis Tolefree, who was coming off a 35-point performance against Missouri, added 13.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks just kept rolling. They have not lost since a 71-57 setback against Indiana in November.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks were coming off an overtime win against Missouri. They have shown marked improvement under third-year coach Mike Neighbors, but they didn’t have the size to compete with the Gamecocks.

GAMECHANGER

The Gamecock defense locked down the nation’s fourth highest-scoring offense, holding the Razorbacks to just 65 points, their second-lowest output of the season. Arkansas scored just 16 points in each of the final three quarters.

KEY STAT

The Gamecocks continued their rebounding prowess on Thursday by out-rebounding Arkansas 57-31, including 19 offensive boards, which they turned into 24 second-chance points.

NOTABLES

Carolina dominated in the paint, outscoring Arkansas 50-28.

The Gamecocks kept Arkansas off the free throw line, where it entered the game averaging 16.6 made free throws. The Razorbacks went to the line just seven times.

This win gives the Garnet and Black its eighth win over teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

The Gamecocks are 22-1, their best start since the 2015-16 squad opened the year 22-0.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored a season-high 25 points, just two shy of tying her career high. The senior just missed out on a double-double as she finished with nine rebounds.

scored a season-high 25 points, just two shy of tying her career high. The senior just missed out on a double-double as she finished with nine rebounds. Aliyah Boston earned her ninth double-double of the season, fifth in SEC play, with 18 points and 15 rebounds. She also swatted seven shots, just one shy of the program record in an SEC game.

earned her ninth double-double of the season, fifth in SEC play, with 18 points and 15 rebounds. She also swatted seven shots, just one shy of the program record in an SEC game. Zia Cooke poured in 14 points, her eighth SEC game in double figures. She also tied her career high for rebounds in conference play with six.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks (22-1, 10-0 SEC) return to the friendly confines of Colonial Life Arena for their biggest test in Columbia so far this year when No. 4 UConn (19-2, 9-0 AAC) comes to town on Monday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN2.