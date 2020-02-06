Gamecocks to hold a season-long celebration of 2010 Championship Team

COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball program will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the 2010 national championship team all season long at Founders Park. The celebration will culminate with a Weekend of Champions in Columbia in January of 2021 honoring both the 2010 and 2011 national championship teams.

Throughout the season, members of the 2010 squad will throw out the first pitch at select Carolina home games, starting with Opening Day on Feb. 14 against Holy Cross. There also will be in-game promos geared towards that historic season.

Fans also can relive the 2010 season on the Gamecock baseball social platforms throughout the year. Each Thursday, there will be a post highlighting the successes of the team during that week in 2010, leading up to the national championship run in Omaha.

The Weekend of Champions in January of 2021 will celebrate the back-to-back national championship teams and allow all members of the team, including players currently in professional baseball, to make the event. The date, location and events surrounding that weekend will be announced at a later date.

The Gamecocks will open the 2020 season next Friday (Feb. 14) against Holy Cross. First pitch is at 4 p.m. at Founders Park. Season tickets for the 2020 season are still available and can be purchased at ItsGreatToBeAGamecock.com.