Man wanted for bar shooting on Peach Orchard Road

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies are looking for a man wanted for a bar shooting on Sunday.

Authorities say the shooting happened at Peach Orchard Road.

According to investigators, one man suffered a minor injury.

Authorities also say multiple vehicles were damaged in the shooting as well.

If you know where the suspect is, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can also call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.