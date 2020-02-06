Man wanted for bar shooting on Peach Orchard Road
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter County deputies are looking for a man wanted for a bar shooting on Sunday.
Authorities say the shooting happened at Peach Orchard Road.
According to investigators, one man suffered a minor injury.
Authorities also say multiple vehicles were damaged in the shooting as well.
If you know where the suspect is, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
You can also call Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000.