Missing Sumter man found safe: Police

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – A man who was reported missing by law enforcement in Sumter has been found safe.

According to a tweet by the Sumter Police Department Thursday morning Jonathan Shaw was located; He was last seen by family members on January 19th.

UPDATE/MISSING PERSON: Jonathan Shaw has been located. He is safe. pic.twitter.com/uwL87GH2g5 — Sumter Police Dept. (@sumterscpolice) February 6, 2020