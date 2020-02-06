SCDOT advises drivers to travel only when necessary, use caution during storm

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Some areas of South Carolina are already seeing some of the severe storms expected to hit the Columbia the hardest in the next few hours according to ABC Columbia Meteorologist John Farley.

While several school districts have released students from school early, and after school activities have been canceled in various districts, the storm is expected to strike during rush hour. Since some of you will be out on the road during this time, The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is sending out a reminder to help keep you and your loved ones safe.

SCDOT says drivers are encouraged to stay indoors and off the road if at all possible. If you have to be out during the storm, SCDOT urges you to use caution in the areas impacted by changing weather conditions.

Transportation officials have offered the following safety information you may want to keep in mind if you have to be out during the severe weather event.

Obey all signs and never drive around barricades. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

drive around barricades. “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Watch out for highway workers – “Let ‘em Work. Let ‘em Live.”

A foot of water can make a car float.

Two feet of rushing water can carry most vehicles including trucks and SUVs.

Six inches of fast-moving water can knock over and carry away an adult.

Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas. The road bed may have washed away under the water.

SCDOT workers have started closing roads in the Upstate because of localized flooding. If you have questions concerning road closures or conditions, Transportation officials will remain open until 9PM tonight, (Thursday 2/6) to assist you.

For information on road conditions, please call the SCDOT Call Center at 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368).

Officials say The SCDOT office in Pickens County has currently lost phone service. Until further notice, contact the number above for assistance.

Stay tuned to ABC Columbia News as Chief Meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan continue bringing team weather coverage throughout the evening. You can also stay up to date on the latest conditions by downloading our ABC Columbia Moble App