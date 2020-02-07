Go Red for Women movement raises awareness for heart disease

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to wear red today as part of the Go Red for Women movement.

Friday, February 7th is National Wear Red Day. It’s meant to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

