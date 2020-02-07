Nearly 60 SC roads remain closed, 15 in need of major repairs after storm

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) tells ABC Columbia News they had crews working throughout the day Friday checking roads, clearing debris from roadways and making repairs after Thursday’s storm blew threw the Midlands. According to officials the Upstate area endured the brunt of the damage from the storm.

According to SCDOT officials, 58 roads throughout the state remain closed as a result of heavy downpours, wind gusts and in some cases tornadoes that damaged some of the roads. officials say they expect that number to go down over the weekend.

Officials say as of Friday February, 7th around 15 roads will require major repairs, but that number could change as crews with SCDOT continue assessments and work to reopen roads that did not suffer damage.

The Department of Transportation plans to work throughout the weekend to determine if there are more roads that sustained damage and are in need of repairs. Crews will also be working to restore the network.

Officials ask that anyone planning to be out on the roads as work continues use extreme caution and adhere to barriers that are in place. You are urged not to drive around barricades or through roadways that remain flooded.

Here is a list of the roads SCDOT has determined so far that are in need of major repairs across the state:

County Road

Anderson Timms Mill Road

Anderson Old River Road

Anderson Ramage Road

Cherokee Young Street

Dillon Haymount Road

Greenville Kieth Drive

Greenville Oak Grove Road

Greenville Richbourg Road

Greenville Slater Street

Greenville White Horse Road Extension

Greenville Bates Crossing Road

Pickens Shady Grove Road

Spartanburg Cleveland Chapel Road

Union Connector Road

York McFarland Road

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates as new information is provided.