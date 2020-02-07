Panthers surprise NCHS students with prom after tornado damages school

Camden, S.C. (WOLO) — Last month, students at North Central High School in Kershaw Co. were devastated when a tornado hit and damaged a significant part of their school. They had to resume classes at an old tech school in Camden.

But on Friday, students got a visit from the Carolina Panthers, who came to town to deliver a few surprises.

“Knowing that these students have been through a challenge, their school year has been turned upside down, really we were looking to provide something that was a memorable experience,” said Riley Fields, Director of Community Relations for the Panthers. “When the tornado impacted the school, certainly one of the first things we looked at were what are some of the things we could do, what do they need?”

Juniors and seniors were shocked to see the Panther Blue when they walked into the auditorium.

“When I was little, I used to be the biggest Panthers fan, and I still am. I’m just really excited,” said Briana Vazquez, a junior at NCHS.

Sir Purr helped surprise the students, who had to overcome losing their school earlier this year.

“I didn’t expect what we were going to do with prom and all that. And it’s just real impactful for me. I am very emotional right now,” said Matthew Clem, a senior at NCHS.

The Panthers are providing the juniors and seniors a full prom experience. They will be chartering the students to and from Charlotte, where prom will be hosted at the Panthers Atrium Health Dome. Event elements and decor will be repurposed from the Levine Children’s Hospital Gala, just a few days prior.

“I never left South Carolina before, so if we go there it’ll be the first time I’ve ever left South Carolina going to Charlotte. So I’m very excited for that,” said Clem.

“Feeling their energy, feeling that excitement, it’s really gratifying but really it’s the opportunity to provide joy back to the community that has experienced some challenges this school year,” said Fields.

In addition to hosting prom, the Panthers also donated weight room equipment, football practice uniforms and jerseys, shoulder pads, and a grant for $5,000 to help rebuild the scoreboard and football stadium. The donated football pants are game-worn by Panthers players.

The Panthers are not only giving back to the community,; but hopefully inspiring students after a tragedy.

“To come down, let the students know that they are having to ‘keep pounding’ this school year, and also to encourage them to ‘keep pounding’ through the rest of the school year and finish out the year strong,” said Fields.

This year’s prom theme is ‘Great Gatsby,’ and it will be held on March 30.