Coroner identifies two men killed in weekend shooting

Richland County, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the identities of the two men shot to death inside their home this weekend. According to Watts, the men that were shot inside their residence along Robney Drive early Saturday morning

have been identified the victims as 33 year old Travis Cornelius Smith and 36 year old Sherron Hutchinson. Watts says both men died as a result of gunshot wounds that killed them before they could be transported to the hospital.

Deputies have arrested 20 year old Outrell Martin accused in the deadly shootings. Martin is charged with 2 counts of Murder.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are continuing to investigate this incident.