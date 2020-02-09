Move over! SC lawmakers propose fines for slow left lane drivers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some of the most powerful lawmakers in South Carolina are backing a proposal to allow officers to pull over people who drive too slowly in the left lane of major roads.

The Senate Transportation Committee passed its version of the bill Wednesday, sponsored by Senate President Harvey Peeler.

The bill would fine a driver $100 for not getting over to the right lane, but add no points on a driver’s license.

The House’s version of the bill is sponsored by House Majority Leader Gary Simrill.

The House bill has a fine of $200 and adds two points to a driver’s license. Peeler says every Southeastern state except North Carolina and South Carolina has these types of laws.