Gamecock softball’s Kelsey Oh named SEC Pitcher of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. —– For her efforts over the weekend during the Carolina Classic, South Carolina softball’s Kelsey Oh has been named SEC Pitcher of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. Oh is the first Gamecock to receive a conference pitcher of the week honor since Dixie Raley in 2019 and the 12th player in program history to do so.

Oh (3-0) posted a perfect weekend in the circle with wins over Ohio State, Southern Illinois and UNCG with 22 strikeouts and just one extra-base hit allowed. A junior from Verona, N.J., she capped the weekend with four innings of action against the Spartans on Sunday night with eight strikeouts in 15 batters faced.

This is Oh’s first career SEC Pitcher of the Week honor.