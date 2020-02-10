Two Sumter men wanted on federal drug charges

(Courtesy: SPD) Travies Davis

(Courtesy: SPD) Bernard Witherspoon



SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department says two men are wanted on federal drug charges.

Authorities say Travies Davis, 29, and Bernard Witherspoon, 27, are accused of being involved in large-scale drug activity, including heroin.

According to investigators, they also have ties to illegal gang activity.

Officials say Davis is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds and Witherspoon is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing around 250 pounds.

Police say both men have black hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen them, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can also call Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.