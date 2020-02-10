REPORTS: Will Muschamp targets two Tennessee staffers to fill vacancies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — According to multiple reports Monday night, Will Muschamp is courting two Tennessee staffers to fill open positions on South Carolina’s football staff.

Tracy Rocker is set to join Muschamp’s staff, replacing outgoing defensive line coach John Scott Jr., who took the same position at Penn State. Rocker has nearly 30 years of coaching experience, serving on multiple SEC staffs, including Tennessee in 2018-19.

USC will also replace outgoing Director of Player Personnel, Matt Lindsey, with Tennessee’s Drew Hughes. Lindsey left to take a job at Ole Miss.

Hughes also served under Will Muschamp during his time as Florida’s head coach.

If those two are hired, USC would need to fill just one role with the departure of running backs coach Thomas Brown, who left USC for the same position with the LA Rams.