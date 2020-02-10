Tom Steyer stomps in SC ahead of Democratic primary

Winnsboro, SC (WOLO) — Democratic presidential candidate, Tom Steyer to a break from rallying voters in New Hampshire to swaying voters here in South Carolina.

during Sunday’s event in Winnsboro, Steyer called for an increase in the minimum wage to $22-dollars an hour, where some other candidates have pushed for $17 dollars an hour.

Coming off a disappointing performance in the Iowa caucus, where Steyer earned just point-three percent of the Democratic votes, he hopes to turn things around here in the Palmetto state. The New Hampshire Democratic primary takes place this Tuesday February 11th and the South Carolina primary is February 29th.