USC’s Couisnard earns second SEC Freshman of the Week honor

Couisnard averaged 23.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game versus the Rebels and Aggies. He connected on a season best 9-of-13 attempts at the foul line in Oxford, and hit a trio of 3s as part of his eight made field goals in the game en route to his season high of 28 points. In the home win over the Aggies, Couisnard led Carolina with 19 points, and was again solid at the charity stripe, hitting 7-of-9. With just seconds remaining before the halftime buzzer, Couisnard – who clinched the home win over Kentucky earlier this season with a buzzer beater 3 – sent a long attempt from just inside the half-court line that went in, giving Carolina a 41-23 edge at the break. The Gamecock point guard also dished three assists in each contest.

South Carolina continues SEC action this week when it travels to face Georgia on Wednesday. Tip time is set for 6:30 p.m. ET for the conference matchup.