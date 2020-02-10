White House will ask Congress for less border wall funding

(CNN) – The White House is expected to ask congress for less border wall funding.

A budget proposal, which is expected to be released this week, only asks for two billion dollars for the construction of a wall as opposed to the five billion the White House originally asked for and did not receive.

In 2018, President Donald Trump allowed the government to shut down for a historically long impasse that did not yield him the requested money to fund the building of the wall.