SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Two people died in a mobile home fire in Sumter early Tuesday morning.

The victims have been identified as Harry Smoot, 82, and Crystal Grant, 31.

Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker said Smoot and Grant died on scene and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Charleston.

The Sumter Fire Department, The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating.