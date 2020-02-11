Kershaw searches for man accused of stealing cigarettes, lottery tickets from store

Kershaw Co. SC (WOLO) — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s office is hoping you can help them locate a man they say broke into the Mobile Gas Station in Lugoff where authorities say he swiped several packs of cigarettes, and $170 dollars worth of lottery tickets.

Authorities say the incident took place just before 1AM Tuesday morning. Then later in the day, deputies say the suspect cashed the stolen lottery tickets in at a Dekalb street BP in Camden before driving off with the two women in a dark colored Chevy Impala.

If you have any information that can help authorities you’re urged to Crimestoppers at 1-800-CRIME-SC.