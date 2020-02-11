Authorities hold press conference on the search for missing 6-year-old girl from Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO) – Local officials held a press conference this morning on the search efforts of a missing 6-year-old girl from Cayce.
At the press conference, authorities say they’re still searching for Faye Swetlik.
Cayce Department of Public Safety officials say on Monday, Swetlik was reported missing in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood.
According to investigators, she was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt.
Officers say Swetlik has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.
SLED, the FBI, and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are among those helping Cayce DPS with the search.
If you have seen her, please call (803) 205-4444.