Requirements needed to issue an Amber Alert

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — There has been some discussions as to why an Amber Alert has not been issued in this case already.

While each state has similar requirements, they are Here are the criteria for issuing an Amber Alert in South Carolina. First, Law enforcement has to believe the child was abducted.

The child in question must be 17 or younger, and law enforcement has to believe the child is in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death. Lastly, all other possibilities have been excluded.

There is sufficient information to disseminate to the public that could help find the victim

and the child’s name can be entered into the National Crime Information Center.