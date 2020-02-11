Searching for Faye Swetlick: Police canvas scene in search for missing 6 year old in Cayce

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– Lexington County Deputies say Law Enforcement will be canvassing homes this afternoon to talk to neighbors and interview drivers as they enter and leave missing 6 year old Faye Sweltik’s neighborhood.

Police say Faye was last seen on Monday afternoon around 3:45. Authorities say she got off the school bus and went to play in the yard.

She was last seen in the Churchill Heights neighborhood, say Cayce Department of Public Safety officials.

She was wearing a black shirt and polka dot rain boots.

If anyone has any information, the hotline number is (803) 205-4444.

Faye has strawberry-blonde hair, blue eyes and was wearing polka-dot boots and a black t-shirt.