Tasty Tuesday Gets Tastier with The Taste of Lake Murray and O’Hara’s

The Tyler's Travels Team gets an early Taste of Lake Murray with O'Hara's Public House in Lexington

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – The fireworks over Lake Murray are a time honored tradition, with amazing light shows in the sky that are only topped by each other year after year. The annual celebration of America is organized and executed by Captial City Lake Murray Country, located just off the shore of the great lake.

According to Lake Murray Country Executive Director Miriam Atria, funding for the event is raised with the other favorite annual event, Taste of Lake Murray. This year’s taste promises to be the best yet, with tons of food, beverages, and live music.

One of the restaurants participating in Taste this year is O’Hara’s Public House in Lexington. Although known for its authentic Irish dishes, Executive Chef Gene Owens creates amazing seafood, steak, and pasta dishes. Tyler Ryan took the Tyler’s Travels Tasty Tuesday Team to O’Hara’s for an inside peek.

Taste of Lake Murray 2020 is scheduled for March 5th at the Double Tree near I20. You can get ticket information HERE.

About the writer:

