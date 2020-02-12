Former Gamecock running backs coach joins NFL team

LOS ANGELES — The Rams hired former Gamecock running backs coach Thomas Brown to the same position Wednesday afternoon.

Brown arrives in the NFL after nine seasons coaching at the collegiate level, most recently with the University of South Carolina. The Gamecocks rushed for 1,796 yards collectively while averaging 149.67 per game in Brown’s lone season with the group.

While he spent the majority of the last decade coaching players, Brown is used to being around NFL talent, having coached three future first-round picks in Melvin Gordon, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel along the way. Before breaking into coaching, he was a standout college running back himself, finishing his University of Georgia career as the fifth-leading rusher in program history with 2,646 career yards.

A sixth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2008 NFL Draft, Brown spent one season in Atlanta and another with the Cleveland Browns before beginning his coaching career.

The Los Angeles Rams contributed to the writing of this article.