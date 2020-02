Vehicle crash on Broad and Warren Streets causes power outages

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police say a vehicle crashed into a pole and caused power outages on multiple streets.

Authorities say the crash happened Tuesday night at Broad and Warren Streets.

According to investigators, the incident caused power outages from Broad at Purdy to Calhoun Streets.

Officers haven’t reported any injuries but say utility crews have been notified to work on restoring power.