Curtis tests his skills at Fort Jackson in the Army Combat Fitness Test!

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Our very own Curtis Wilson got the chance to test his skills in the Army Combat Fitness Test!

Curtis showed off his strength in an exercise called the leg tuck.

Captain Marshall McCloud says this exercise helps test the strength of the soldiers to get over obstacles like walls or rope, so they can save lives during dangerous situations in the heat of battle.

Lieutenant Colonel Randall Wenner also spoke about the importance of the fitness test and how it builds a stronger team to help save others.

