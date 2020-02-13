USC receives notice of violations from NCAA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — South Carolina is accused by the NCAA of a violation after a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.

The level 1 violation, the most serious the NCAA can issue, involves a bribe paid to former Gamecock basketball assistant Lamont Evans, after the assistant arranged meetings between agent Christian Dawkins and former Gamecock PJ Dozier.

According to court documents, Dawkins wanted to meet with Dozier and his family in hopes of getting them to sign with the agency.

In September 2017, Evans was arrested and charged. He later admitted to accepting $22,000 in bribes during his time at South Carolina and Oklahoma State in exchange for sending USC and OK State players to Dawkins’ agency.

South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner issued this statement Thursday night: “The University of South Carolina has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA related to a former men’s basketball assistant coach. As expected, this does not involve any institutional, current coaching staff or former or current student-athlete eligibility issues. We will continue to defend our program and institution in this process with the NCAA.”

According to a report by Sports Illustrated, the NCAA Enforcement staff “included no language in its NOA alleging that Dozier accepted money from Evans or Dawkins, which shields USC from forfeiting wins in 2017’s Final Four run.

South Carolina becomes the sixth school to be formally charged by the NCAA in the federal investigation.