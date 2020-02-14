24 Year old SC murder case is solved but suspected killer will never go to jail

Thanks to modern investigative technology and some collaboration with other agencies, North Myrtle Beach police resolved a homicide cold case from 1996, according to NMBPD officials.

On June 2, 1996, Shawn Marie Neal, 23, was found deceased in a condominium in the 3000 block of South Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach.

North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety and SLED worked together on the case, but went “cold” and remained unresolved until November 2017.

Police say advances in investigative technology allowed them to reopen the case. DNA collection and cataloging helped the police “bring closure for the victim’s family and serve justice,” according to police.