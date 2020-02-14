Clemson Road closed due to road widening project in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County officials say Clemson Road is closed this morning due to an ongoing road construction project.

Authorities say crews will install storm drainage on the road between Old Clemson Road and Chimneyridge Drive until this afternoon, depending on the weather.

Asphalt placement on the same stretch of road is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19, and Thursday, Feb. 20.

According to SC Department of Transportation officials, this project will widen Clemson Road from two to five lanes, from Old Clemson Road to Sparkleberry Crossing.

This will create shared-used paths for cyclists and pedestrians between Old Clemson Road and Chimneyridge Drive.

Transportation officials say they have completed around 50 percent of the project that began in 2019, and expected to be fully completed in early 2021.