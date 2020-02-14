Gamecock baseball shuts out Holy Cross to start 2020 season

COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball team opened the 2020 season with a 10-0 win over Holy Cross Friday afternoon at Founders Park. Redshirt sophomore Carmen Mlodzinski pitched seven scoreless frames and the Gamecocks put up six runs in the first inning in the shutout win.

After Mlodzinski retired the Crusaders in the first, the Gamecocks responded with a six-spot in the bottom of the frame. With one out, Noah Campbell walked and stole second. Brennan Milone then walked and both trotted home on a three-run blast by Bryant Bowen . A walk and a hit-by-pitch set up a two-run double from Dallas Beaver , making it 5-0 Gamecocks. George Callil then sent in Beaver with a single to right, giving Carolina a 6-0 advantage.

Andrew Eyster hit a two-out solo home run to the bullpen in right for a 7-0 lead. The Gamecocks ended their scoring with three unearned runs in the sixth. Braylen Wimmer brought home a pair with a single to right while Eyster forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk.

Mlodzinski used just 85 pitches to get through seven innings, striking out three and allowing six hits with a walk to record the win in his second straight Opening Day start. Graham Lawson struck out the side in the eighth and Trey Tujetsch had a strikeout in an inning of work.

Bowen drove in three runs while Eyster, Wimmer and Beaver had two RBI apiece. Campbell had three stolen bases on the day.

Carolina and Holy Cross continue the three-game series Saturday afternoon (Feb. 15) at 2 p.m. at Founders Park.