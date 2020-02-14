How to discuss tragic events with your children

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Explaining a tragic event like recent death of 6 year old Faye Swetlik to a child can be a difficult thing to navigate.

According to Dr. Robin Welsh with Prisma Health Children’s Hospital, there are few things that can make it a little bit easier to address. Start by reassuring them they are safe, also by answering questions to help calm fears.

Take time to go over age appropriate safety information, and limiting access to television and internet may be a good idea as well.

Dr. Welsh offers the following tips to parents trying to find the best way to open the dialogue with their children after a tragic event occurs.

If your child asks questions, take the time to answer and help calm your child’s fears.