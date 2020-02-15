Details in homicide of Faye Swetlik: 911 Call released by Police

Police released the audio from the 9-1-1 call that Faye’s mother made when she realized her daughter was missing.

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)– The Cayce Department of Public Safety reveals new details in the murder investigation of six-year-old Faye Swetlik.

They identified the man whose body was found near Faye’s Thursday as 30-year-old Coty Taylor.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott has the story.

9-1-1 AUDIO

“I can’t…I can’t find my daughter. She was playing outside, and now I can’t find her.”

That call, which was made 5-pm Monday, started a nearly three-day investigation in which 250 officers converged on the Churchill Heights subdivision to try and bring Faye home.

Authorities say a breakthrough in the search came when emptying garbage cans in the neighborhood Thursday morning.

SGT. EVAN ANTLEY (Cayce Department of Public Safety)

“As part of that search, we located a critical item of evidence related to our investigation. Our evidence in our investigation does link these two deaths together.”

Sgt. Antley said the critical piece of evidence was listed on Faye’s missing persons flier, and was found in the garbage can outside Taylor’s home.

He also said Taylor did not have a criminal record and was not known to law enforcement.

He said investigators spoke with Taylor and searched his home, which is about 100 yards from where Faye lived.

SGT. ANTLEY

“He was a neighbor. He was not a relative, he was not a friend. He was merely a neighbor that lived in Churchill Heights.”