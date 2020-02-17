Donations in honor of Faye Swetlik continue to pour in

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –Caughman Harmon Funeral Home tells ABC Columbia News they will cover the entire cost of 6 year old Faye Swetlik‘s funeral.

Three separate GoFundMe pages set up for to help the family to help them during this time.

At last check, the total of the pages combined have raised more than $8 thousand dollars.

A memorial account has also been set up for Swetlik at any Wells Fargo Bank, all you have to do to donate is say Faye’s name.