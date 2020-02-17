Cayce Community rallies to remember Faye Swetlik

CAYCE, SC (WOLO)–Just days after learning six-year-old Faye Swetlik’s body was found in her Cayce neighborhood, many people have gathered to honor her memory.

ABC Columbia’s Tim Scott is live from the Churchill Heights subdivision to tell us how people are celebrating Faye’s life.

Over the last few days, hundreds have gathered at a memorial and some have even donated gifts to honor Faye’s life and what she has meant for her community.

Shortly after her autopsy took place Saturday, a law enforcement-led motorcade guided Faye’s body from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to Caughman-Harman funeral home in Lexington.

A series of prayer vigils took place outside the funeral home as well as near the makeshift memorial formed at the entrance of Faye’s neighborhood.

People started adding toys, candles, balloons, and pictures. Even though some did not know Faye personally, they say, her death has touched so many lives.