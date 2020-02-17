River Bluff High School presents: “Mamma Mia!” this week

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Get ready to sing your favorite ABBA songs at River Bluff High School’s musical, “Mamma Mia!” this week.

The shows begins Wednesday, February 19 through Saturday, February 22 at 7 p.m., with door opening at 6:30 p.m.

It will take place at the Blackbox Theatre Room.

Matt spoke with some of the cast members, Ann Crim who plays Rosie and Kellan Fenegan who plays Sophie, about how the musical is fun for the entire family.

For ticket prices, visit the show’s Event Brite page by clicking here.