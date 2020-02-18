Benedict women top Savannah State Monday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A 56-37 rebound advantage helped lead the Benedict College Lady Tigers past Savannah State University, 72-57, in a SIAC women’s basketball game on Monday night in their final home game of the season.

Benedict improves to 22-3 overall and 13-2 in the SIAC. Savannah State drops to 13-7 overall and 8-7 in the SIAC.

Ay’Anna Bey led the way for the Lady Tigers, scoring 21 points, 19 in the second half, and bringing down nine rebounds. Amaya Ashby added 14 points and six rebounds, while Shanassia White grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.

Benedict struggled out of the gate, falling behind 18-15 after the first quarter, while only shooting 6-for-21 (28.5 percent) from the field. A 14-2 run by Benedict in the second quarter allowed the Lady Tigers to hold a 29-20 advantage heading into halftime.

Both teams battled back and forth throughout the third quarter as Benedict held a 46-36 lead heading into the final period. The Lady Tigers extended their lead to a game-high 18 points off a layup from Bey with 5:19 left in regulation. Benedict held on to secure their 22nd victory of the season.

Benedicts’ bench held a 36-20 advantage over Savannah State. The Lady Tigers also outscored SSU 42-18 in the paint.

Benedict will travel to Albany State University on Saturday at 1 p.m. as they will finish off the season with two road games.