Grammy award winner Darius Rucker is new Ambassador for SC Tourism

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Three-time Grammy award winner and South Carolina native Darius Rucker has a new job and it’s working for the state of South Carolina.

Rucker is now the official Ambassador for South Carolina Tourism.

This year he will make appearances at several major tourism events, including the RBC Heritage Golf Tournament on Hilton Head Island in April.

Rucker will also appear on marketing material for the state’s discover campaign and as the cover story for the state’s official vacation guide for 2020.