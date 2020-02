RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist was killed in a collision on Monday.

Troopers say the incident happened on Clemson Road near Salusbury Lane.

According to investigators, around 1:26 p.m., a vehicle turned left in front of the motorcycle, causing the collision.

Officials say the motorcyclist died from the incident.

Richland County Coroner’s Office is investigating the fatal collision.